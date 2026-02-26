Previous
More Soviet-era art by plebster
More Soviet-era art

Der Mensch überwindet Zeit und Raum, by Walter Womacka.

Until I googled this, I hadn't realised that the same artist was also responsible for the mosaics of a few days ago (and just over the road). Impressive skill in two very different disciplines!
