Some people... by plebster
Photo 672

Some people...

...shouldn't be allow to wield power tools.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
184% complete

