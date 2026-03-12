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Previous
Photo 678
Mounting
Part of a photo exhib in Zürich.
I quite liked the way the photos were mounted, with the long central line on the left a more-or-less panorama across a lake (but not taken from the same point), with the offshoots linked areas.
(Photobastei 2.0 gallery)
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
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Andy Oz
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@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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Photo Details
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9
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
12th March 2026 11:14am
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