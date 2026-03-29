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Starry night by plebster
Photo 689

Starry night

Yonks since I've done long exposures at night. I knew the moon moved fast, but wasn't expecting star trails to show at only 30sec.

The horizon glow is from the bright lights of Birmingham, or maybe Redditch, rather than the sun below the horizon. It wasn't that visible to the naked eye.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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