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Photo 696
Reflections of Brum
Lucky with the light and the (lack of) wind in that gorgeous couple of days last week. Went from mid twenties in Birmingham to just above freezing in Glasgow in a couple of days!
9th April 2026
9th Apr 26
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Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
X100VI
Taken
8th April 2026 10:20am
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