Previous
Next
Last one standing by plebster
Photo 697

Last one standing

Gorgeous little pub in Birmingham, the last building remaining of the original street.
I can imagine what it was like inside back in the day, but didn't have time to go in and check if it's still like that.
10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
191% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat
It’s a beauty isn’t it? I know where you are round the back of the Mailbox. I took a picture of this myself recently but this is far superior than my effort!
April 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact