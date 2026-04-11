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April showers by plebster
Photo 698

April showers

Mini7 racing, Donington.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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Pat
Fantastic capture.
I love the composition and the lights on the minis punching through the gloom.
April 13th, 2026  
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