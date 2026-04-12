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All the gear, ... by plebster
Photo 699

All the gear, ...

Travelling sideways through the Fogarty Esses having lost it in slippery conditions. Ended up pointing the wrong way but, happily, there was no damage and no injuries.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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