Previous
Work of art by plebster
Photo 700

Work of art

Both aesthetically, and the engineering of that helmet looks pretty impressive too!

Part of the Ginetta Juniors, so 14-17yrs olds driving with incredible skill.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
191% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact