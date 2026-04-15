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Specialist camera equipment by plebster
Photo 702

Specialist camera equipment

Used to spy on neighbours through a pinprick hole in the wall. Bleak times, rather like the Stasi in East Germany.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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