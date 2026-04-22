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Photo 707
The Lakes
Top of Windermere on the left, Ullswater on the right
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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Album
365
Camera
X100VI
Taken
22nd April 2026 8:31am
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Christine Sztukowski
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Looks frozen
April 25th, 2026
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