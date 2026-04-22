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The Lakes by plebster
Photo 707

The Lakes

Top of Windermere on the left, Ullswater on the right
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks frozen
April 25th, 2026  
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