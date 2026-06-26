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Shutters by plebster
Photo 742

Shutters

If these heatwaves continue, I think we'll start seeing external shutters in the UK before long too!
26th June 2026 26th Jun 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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