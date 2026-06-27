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Photo 743
Too hot for skiing!
Abandoned skis in downtown Dusseldorf on the hottest day of the year so far. 40+ degs C.
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
X100VI
Taken
27th June 2026 10:58am
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