NLC

A much cropped photo of a thin band of Noctilucent cloud (NLC) last night, as my motorway-closure detour took me through some rural areas.

The NLC is the very light blue cloud, behind the much lower and more normal dark cloud. The reason they're so unusual is because they're only visible for a few months of the year and they're about five times higher than even the highest of the normal clouds we see on a day to day basis. This altitude is also why they're visible - they remain lit up when the sun goes down and the rest of the clouds are in the earths shadow.

(They're very cool, but this is a poor photo of them - there are some amazing pictures online!)