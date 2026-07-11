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The future is here! by plebster
Photo 752

The future is here!

Dancing robots, what more do we need?!

It was being controlled by the guy behind, yes, but impressive nevertheless. This field was not smooth, and there was also a robot dog chasing a four foot ball around the place and occasionally knocking into him.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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