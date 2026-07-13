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An excellent demonstration of... by plebster
Photo 754

An excellent demonstration of...

... The importance of understanding Centre of Gravity.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
that's well worked out!
July 15th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful photograph
July 15th, 2026  
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