Previous
Stop by for a drink by plebster
Photo 755

Stop by for a drink

That blade of grass to the left really draws my eye in an annoying way, but apart from that I'm quite happy with it!
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent photography
July 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact