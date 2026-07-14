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Previous
Photo 755
Stop by for a drink
That blade of grass to the left really draws my eye in an annoying way, but apart from that I'm quite happy with it!
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Andy Oz
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@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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365
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X-T5
Taken
14th July 2026 11:24am
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Christine Sztukowski
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Excellent photography
July 15th, 2026
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