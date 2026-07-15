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Butter wouldn't melt... by plebster
Photo 756

Butter wouldn't melt...

Patiently waiting to steal my sandwich.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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