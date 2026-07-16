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'Only' a grass snake... by plebster
Photo 757

'Only' a grass snake...

But I wouldn't be too thrilled to see it ribbon past me if I was in the water. Beautiful to see though!

I was surprised at how far it was going, I didn't imagine them as long distance swimmers, but it had between a quarter- and a half-mile to get to the far shore.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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