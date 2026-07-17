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Calm by plebster
Photo 758

Calm

I fell a little in love with this area to the SE of Oslo. Only 30mins on the metro, but a world away from a city.
I could happily spend days alternating between tramping through the woods and lazing on the shores. Absolutely beautiful.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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