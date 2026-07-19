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Previous
Photo 760
Asymmetric Flaps?
It didn't seem to be bothering him in his quest for dropped fish and chips, anyhoo.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
18th July 2026 7:55pm
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haskar
ace
Lovely scene and focus.
July 19th, 2026
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