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It was morning, ... by plebster
Photo 761

It was morning, ...

... and the new sun sparkled gold across the ripples of a gentle sea.

(Jonathan Livingston Seagull, by Richard Bach)


Admittedly, it was late morning because I'd been having brunch, but the sentiment is there.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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