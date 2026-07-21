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The leaning tower of ... by plebster
Photo 762

The leaning tower of ...

Barcheston, nr Shipston on Stour.
St Martin's.

C12th church, with an original tower built in the C12th then rebuilt (badly?) in the C15th. They put a bunch of buttresses up on the western walls, quite some time ago, and it seems stable now.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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