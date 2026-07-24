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Previous
Photo 765
Scaredy Haredy
Yet another annoying blade of grass, but maybe it thought it was hiding behind it!
I do love the way they always look a touch startled, and the ears always look slightly like comedy versions.
(I do wonder how they evolved black ears though, as they stick out like nobody's business!)
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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Photo Details
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365
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X-T5
Taken
20th July 2026 5:05pm
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