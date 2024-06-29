Previous
Stonehaven war memorial by plebster
35 / 365

Stonehaven war memorial

Designed by John Ellis in the 1920s to look like a ruined Greek temple, to signify the shortened and ruined lives caused by WW1. With later additions to remember those lives lost in WW2.

An impressive structure, in a spectacular setting to the south of the town.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise