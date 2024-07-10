Previous
Crab Spider by plebster
40 / 365

Crab Spider

Didn't know we had white spiders in the UK!
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful spider
July 16th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful lavender and what an unusual little spider. I like the diagonal composition a lot!
July 16th, 2024  
