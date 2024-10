Fields under ploughed skies

A really bright show about 30mins earlier, but I didn't have time to get out until now. Still some remnants, but not a fraction of what it was.

I also swung by a nearby windmill to see what it looked like from there, but about 40 cars littered the roads all around, so I'm not as original as I imagined. :)



"Great minds think alike, and fools seldom differ..."