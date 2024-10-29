Sign up
89 / 365
Memorial
Possibly not the most expensive memorial in the church, but clearly someone has spent a lot of time and effort on it.
Quite a soft stone. Maybe alabaster? Not sure.
The date's a bit damaged, but Lovell was Rector in the 1630s.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
1
0
Andy Oz
24% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
X100VI
Taken
30th October 2024 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice history
October 30th, 2024
