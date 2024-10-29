Previous
Next
Memorial by plebster
89 / 365

Memorial

Possibly not the most expensive memorial in the church, but clearly someone has spent a lot of time and effort on it.
Quite a soft stone. Maybe alabaster? Not sure.
The date's a bit damaged, but Lovell was Rector in the 1630s.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice history
October 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise