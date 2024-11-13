Previous
Morning run by plebster
Morning run

I don't always love running, but on a day like this I (almost) don't want it to end. Just me, an occasional dog walker, some deer, a load of pheasant, and a beautiful, beautiful day.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Andy Oz

@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
