Grindavik Volcano by plebster
100 / 365

Grindavik Volcano

SW Iceland.
Looking rather awesome, in the proper sense of the word - It's not every day you see the glowing innards of the planet spurting and oozing out of the ground.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Andy Oz

ace
Christine Sztukowski ace
The earth is alive and active
November 24th, 2024  
