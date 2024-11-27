Previous
Next
Pizza provider by plebster
103 / 365

Pizza provider

Ever wonder how Rome's many wood-fired pizza ovens get their fuel?

(I hadn't, but then I saw this being delivered)
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact