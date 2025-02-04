Perspectives

I'd never heard of Eureka, or the Battle of the Eureka Stockade, before today though it sounds like it was an important part of antipodean history.To todays eyes, I guess Captain Wise may have been on the wrong side. Although the 'rebels' lost the battle, it resulted in an enquiry which eventually gave the miners the right to vote so it was a step in a long term win for them.The indigenous people are another relevant group, but I don't know enough about the situation to comment. Given history, I suspect they got the shitty end of the stick from both the other groups at the time.