Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
124 / 365
Guess what it is!
Exploring Norwegian islands, and found this little beauty.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
2
0
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
561
photos
36
followers
61
following
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
426
427
428
429
430
431
124
432
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Overflow
Camera
X100VI
Taken
11th March 2025 11:49am
moni kozi
A switch for some rails? For a little train.
March 11th, 2025
Andy Oz
ace
Dammit! 😄
You are indeed correct,
@monikozi
. From a website, via Google Translate:
Heggholmen was formerly a separate island in the inner Oslofjord, but in recent decades has been connected to Gressholmen and Rambergøya with stone filling.
At the beginning of the 20th century, Christiania Dampoljemølle built a paint and varnish factory on Heggholmen, a facility that included a small narrow-gauge railway with its own turntable. Neither the factory nor the railway is in operation anymore, but the tracks are still there.
Various industrial activities have been carried out on Heggholmen over the years. There has been both a steam-powered linseed oil press and soap production here.
Remains of the industrial plant are still there, as are the worker's quarters and the school hall.
There are also some private cabins on the island.
The oldest lighthouse in the inner Oslofjord is Heggholmen lighthouse on the northern tip towards Skibsløpet.
Both the lighthouse and the other remains of industrial facilities are protected as cultural monuments.
https://jernbane.net/bo/subpage.php?s=3&t=13050#:~:text=Verken%2520fabrikk%2520eller%2520jernbane%2520er,samme%2520gj%C3%B8r%2520arbeiderboligen%2520og%2520skolestua.
I love stumbling across industrial archeology!
March 11th, 2025
