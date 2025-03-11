Previous
Guess what it is! by plebster
124 / 365

Guess what it is!

Exploring Norwegian islands, and found this little beauty.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
A switch for some rails? For a little train.
March 11th, 2025  
Andy Oz ace
Dammit! 😄

You are indeed correct, @monikozi. From a website, via Google Translate:
Heggholmen was formerly a separate island in the inner Oslofjord, but in recent decades has been connected to Gressholmen and Rambergøya with stone filling.
At the beginning of the 20th century, Christiania Dampoljemølle built a paint and varnish factory on Heggholmen, a facility that included a small narrow-gauge railway with its own turntable. Neither the factory nor the railway is in operation anymore, but the tracks are still there.
Various industrial activities have been carried out on Heggholmen over the years. There has been both a steam-powered linseed oil press and soap production here.
Remains of the industrial plant are still there, as are the worker's quarters and the school hall.
There are also some private cabins on the island.
The oldest lighthouse in the inner Oslofjord is Heggholmen lighthouse on the northern tip towards Skibsløpet.
Both the lighthouse and the other remains of industrial facilities are protected as cultural monuments.
https://jernbane.net/bo/subpage.php?s=3&t=13050#:~:text=Verken%2520fabrikk%2520eller%2520jernbane%2520er,samme%2520gj%C3%B8r%2520arbeiderboligen%2520og%2520skolestua.

I love stumbling across industrial archeology!
March 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact