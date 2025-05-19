Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
126 / 365
Go, Stumpy!
It lives!
19th May 2025
19th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
635
photos
37
followers
60
following
34% complete
View this month »
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Latest from all albums
498
499
500
501
502
126
503
504
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
20th May 2025 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie-Sue
ace
If that is it, I'm surprised, as the stump looks (to me) as though it was cut a much longer time ago.
May 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close