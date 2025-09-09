Simulator

A really interesting old bit of kit. I can remember seeing one on telly as a kid, but never in real life before now.



It's a flight simulator, but from the days before microchips. The computers to run it take up the area of a small room.

The 'visuals' that the pilots see come from the model of an airfield that is mounted on the wall to the right - a camera the size of a briefcase moves over the model in response to the pilot manoeuvring. Those images are projected onto a screen (not displayed) in front of the cockpit by the massive projector at the top of the picture.

The physical sensations are simulated by the hydraulic jacks underneath the cockpit.



One of the staff allowed me to nerd out for a bit behind the barrier.