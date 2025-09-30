Even vicars get in on the act...

of graffiti.



Frustratingly little information online about this church, and it was locked so I couldn't see if there was any more info inside.

The vicar at the time was Samuel Hawes, so tallies with the initials, but I can't work out why they're up there.

The church was originally C12th, so not the first vicar.

I believe the church did fall into ruin at some point, but it was renovated in the Victorian era, so it's nothing to do with that.

It's decent carving, so not a short term whim after closing time.



It appears a bit vainglorious to my eyes, but that seems incongruous with how I imagine C17th clergy, so I suspect I'm actually just not understanding it properly. Any ideas?



(Also can't figure out why the N is backwards. A style choice?)