Lorek by plebster
Lorek

Majestic animals, but I'm a bit torn by wildlife parks in general.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Andy Oz ace
Looking for his armour, perhaps, @anniesue?
January 4th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Thought you'd been photoshopping for a moment. Cool image. Literally!
January 4th, 2026  
