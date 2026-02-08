Sign up
Previous
142 / 365
Georgian comic strips suck...
Joking aside, the carving on these pillars was amazingly fine.
I'm not sure how they cope with weathering, as they look reasonably new, but they detail was really impressive.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
X100VI
Taken
7th February 2026 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
