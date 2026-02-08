Previous
Georgian comic strips suck... by plebster
142 / 365

Georgian comic strips suck...

Joking aside, the carving on these pillars was amazingly fine.
I'm not sure how they cope with weathering, as they look reasonably new, but they detail was really impressive.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact