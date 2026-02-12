Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
145 / 365
The Simon Cowell of raptors?
Bet it's a really fast runner...
It's odd, because the rest of the sculpture is really good, I love the curve of the wings, and the head, but I can't get over the legs. Am I just misremembering what a bird of prey looks like?!
(Incidentally, saw H for Hawk at the flicks last week, really good if you get chance to see it!)
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
816
photos
43
followers
59
following
39% complete
View this month »
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
Latest from all albums
660
142
143
661
144
662
663
145
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
7th February 2026 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close