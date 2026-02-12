The Simon Cowell of raptors?

Bet it's a really fast runner...





It's odd, because the rest of the sculpture is really good, I love the curve of the wings, and the head, but I can't get over the legs. Am I just misremembering what a bird of prey looks like?!



(Incidentally, saw H for Hawk at the flicks last week, really good if you get chance to see it!)