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My running partners... by plebster
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My running partners...

...are a right bunch of cows!

Sweaty, so they treated me like a moving salt lick when I got to the gate.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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