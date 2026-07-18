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158 / 365
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Only handheld, so not pin-sharp, but loved the light and reflections.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
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X-T5
Taken
14th July 2026 12:45am
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