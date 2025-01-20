Previous
Sixteen years ago today by plebster
3 / 365

Sixteen years ago today

I was in a chilly Chicago, on the day Obama was inaugurated. This is the headline the morning after. Wonder what tomorrow's will be?
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact