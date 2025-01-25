Sign up
757
Apparently, there are no longer any British-registered 757s used for passenger services in the UK, so in honour of that, here's an old snap of a 757 from twenty years ago, back when Heathrow still had a Terminal 1!
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
5
1
Retro
Canon EOS 350D DIGITAL
29th September 2005 8:31am
