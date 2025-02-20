Woke to see this on the news today, heading off on it's final journey to be sunk as an artificial reef.It's a beautiful ship, and it's such a shame they couldn't find a way to preserve it, but I guess they've been trying for over 20yrs.Incidentally, taking this for me questioned by a pleasant, but rather confused, Railway Cop* who said it was illegal. Once we'd got it all straightened out and he was convinced that I wasn't a photography loving terrorist we had a nice chat, but a slightly stressful few minutes.* I think that's what he was. State and City police also en-route. I've never felt so important, and don't particularly want to again!!