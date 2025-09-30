Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Different Generations
The colourful cast iron ones at the top were pre-WW1.
The 'standard' CWGC ones (bottom right) covered the WW1 and WW2 era.
The wooden ones were post WW2.
The cast iron ones looked particularly stunning in the sun. Someone has obviously spend a lot of time looking after them, and it showed.
The church was adopted as the Battalion church for the nearby barracks, so I assume the large number of non-war burials was due to accidents and illness.
(Collage done using 'Layout' app on phone)
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
