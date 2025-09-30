Previous
Different Generations by plebster
Different Generations

The colourful cast iron ones at the top were pre-WW1.
The 'standard' CWGC ones (bottom right) covered the WW1 and WW2 era.
The wooden ones were post WW2.

The cast iron ones looked particularly stunning in the sun. Someone has obviously spend a lot of time looking after them, and it showed.

The church was adopted as the Battalion church for the nearby barracks, so I assume the large number of non-war burials was due to accidents and illness.

