5 / 365
Do koruny
Tyhle pohledy nahoru, do korun stromů, mě moc baví. Vždy jsem zvědavá, kolik uvidím oblohy a kolik světla shora pronikne přes všechna patra listoví...
9th May 2021
9th May 21
KatSvo
@plicnik
Jsem žena – matka – copywriter – výtvarnice... Focení je pro mě relax a hlavně možnost uchovat si vzpomínky. Občas si zkouším hrát a fotit cíleně,...
