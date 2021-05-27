Previous
Next
Směrem ke slunci by plicnik
17 / 365

Směrem ke slunci

Cestou domů jsme chytli velmi decentní západ slunce. Věděla jsem, že tohle je jediná příležitost mít dnešní večerní mráčkobraní vyfocené. Za pár minut možná budu doma, ale to už bude pozdě...
27th May 2021 27th May 21

KatSvo

@plicnik
Jsem žena – matka – copywriter – výtvarnice... Focení je pro mě relax a hlavně možnost uchovat si vzpomínky. Občas si zkouším hrát a fotit cíleně,...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise