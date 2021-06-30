Previous
Nebeské mračení by plicnik
Nebeské mračení

Moc ráda koukám z našeho střešního okna na oblohu. Mám pocit, že jsem jí tak blízko, že kdybych natáhla ruku, zmáčkla bych všechny tyhle mračouny a vypršela si je přímo nad střechou...
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

KatSvo

@plicnik
Jsem žena - matka - textilní výtvarnice ...
