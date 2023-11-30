Previous
The wall by plumtree2015
The wall

Some days are harder than others but they only last a day.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

hazel haver

@plumtree2015
2016 here i come. I'm a kiwi who likes to take photos and have decided, I think, to do this again.
