20221104_121002

#12wbfc



Day 1: Blah to Brilliant



Tiff10: Just get started.



It's taken me ages to get onto the TiffXO #12wbfc. But day 1 done with mini#2, while mini#1 slept.



I haven't completely stopped working out. I've managed a run here, cycle there, tiff session to boot.



But I want more consistency, and I feel this challenge will give me a solid goal.



The biggest hindrance to consistency are the back to back colds we seem to be having. My 2.5year old is constantly picking up bugs from childcare.



BUT despite my lack of consistency and co stant colds, I had an #nsv! I'm 13 months post partum, and people are finally saying I look like I've slimmed down.



I had actually given up hope that would ever happen! So it's given me motivation to add consistency to my workouts.



Here we go....



A welfie with mini#2



